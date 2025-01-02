Kraven the Hunter to Identity: Films you can watch in theatres this weekend

Kraven the Hunter (English)

Directed by: J. C. Chandor

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian aristocrat-turned-vigilante in Kraven the Hunter, Sony’s latest entry into its Spider-Man spin-off universe. The film follows Sergei’s transformation from an empathetic, lion-faced child into the brutal predator that comic book fans know as Kraven. Russell Crowe plays Sergei’s father Nikolai, while Ariana DeBose features as a mystic named Calypso. The cast also includes Fred Hechinger as Kraven’s half-brother Dmitri and Alessandro Nivola as the antagonist.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (English)

Directed by: Jeff Fowler

Cast: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Krysten Ritter and Keanu Reeves

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is an action-adventure comedy film based on Sega's video game series. Directed by Jeff Fowler, it follows Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they face Shadow the Hedgehog, a powerful enemy seeking revenge on humanity. Shadow, created in a military experiment, escapes after 50 years of suspended animation. He allies with Ivo and Gerald Robotnik to activate the Eclipse Cannon, an orbital laser. Team Sonic faces betrayal, loss, and challenges but ultimately convinces Shadow to abandon his vengeful path.

Parama: A Journey With Aparna Sen (English)

Directed by: Suman Ghosh

Cast: Aparna Sen, Konkona Sensharma, Shabana Azmi, Goutam Ghose, Rahul Bose

Suman Ghosh’s documentary Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen explores the multifaceted life of Aparna Sen — renowned actress, filmmaker, editor, and social activist. It highlights her remarkable career, her body of work, and the challenges of her era. Premiering at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in January 2024, the film features interviews conducted by Ghosh himself. Goutam Ghose, Shabana Azmi, Anjan Dutt and Konkona Sensharma offer insights into Sen’s creative journey, influence, and legacy.

Identity (Malayalam)

Directed by: Akhil Paul and Anas Khan

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Vinay Rai, Trisha Krishnan

Reuniting Tovino Thomas with Forensic makers Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, Identity marks Trisha Krishnan's much-anticipated return to Malayalam cinema. The story begins with a shocking daylight murder, leading Tovino’s Haran Shankar, a talented sketch artist, to team up with ACP Allen Jacob (Vinay Rai) to unmask the killer. Haran’s sketches reveal a chilling truth: the suspect is a powerful figure. As the investigation unfolds, hidden secrets and dangerous threats emerge, delivering a gripping mix of drama, action, and edge-of-your-seat twists.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place (Korean)

Directed by: Lee Seokjun

Cast: RM

RM: Right People, Wrong Place is a documentary following BTS member RM's journey as he creates his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Over eight months, RM — his real name is Kim Namjoon — explores his deepest thoughts and passions, striving to be honest with himself as both an artist and an individual. As the leader of BTS and a soloist, he reflects on his identity and shares raw, unfamiliar emotions through his music.

RE-RELEASE

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (Hindi)

Directed by: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapoor

Ayan Mukerji's 2013 Bollywood hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani returns to the big screen this week. The story follows Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), a free-spirited traveler, and Naina (Deepika Padukone), a shy yet ambitious woman, as their relationship evolves through life's twists. With standout performances by Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, breathtaking locations from Manali to Paris, and an iconic Pritam soundtrack, this romantic adventure remains timeless.