‘KPop Demon Hunters’ voice stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Actors Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop, who voice the characters Rumi and Jinu in Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, appeared as special guests in the latest episode of popular American celebrity chat show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (IST).

From reading scripts to performing songs from the film, Arden and Hyo‑seop had several candid moments during the interaction with Fallon. They also shared their experience working on the movie.

“@arden_cho (acting voice of Rumi) & @imhyoseop (acting voice of Jinu) make their Tonight Show debuts to talk KPop Demon Hunters tonight,” the official Instagram handle of the show wrote, sharing a set of pictures.

1 7 All photos: @fallontonightbts

ADVERTISEMENT

While Arden, 40, opted for a yellow short dress at the show, Hyo-seop complemented her look in a beige suit.

2 7

The two actors also posed to click a photograph with Jimmy Fallon.

3 7

In the episode, Arden revealed that she had initially auditioned to voice Seline, and was surprised when she received a call back for the lead role of Rumi a year later.

4 7

Meanwhile, Hyo-seop, known for popular K-dramas Business Proposal and A Time Called You, revealed that his character Jinu is more human than demon. He sees him as someone who made a mistake and needs to accept it to move forward.

5 7

Both actors created separate covers of the song Free. Ahn Hyo-seop said that he wanted to contribute to the promotion and express his desire to sing in the movie, while Arden Cho collaborated with her friend, K-pop artist Chaoo, on the cover, which garnered 70-80 million collective views on YouTube.

6 7

The Netflix film continued its strong awards-season run by winning two trophies at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Monday.

The Maggie Kang-directed movie won Best Animated Feature, beating Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, Little Amélie, or the Character of Rain, as well as Zootopia 2. Its hit track Golden also picked up the Best Song award at the ceremony.

7 7

Released in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters won two awards at the 31st Annual Critics Choice last week. The song Golden is now viewed as one of the favourites in the Oscars race. The film’s soundtrack was also nominated for five Grammy Awards.

Earlier, KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Film at the 2025 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

The film has also become the most-watched movie of all time on Netflix, surpassing Red Notice, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.