‘KPop Demon Hunters’ becomes most-watched movie of all time on Netflix

Animated film KPop Demon Hunters has become the most-watched movie of all time on Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“THEIR #1 ERA. With 236 million views, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is OFFICIALLY the most popular Netflix film OF ALL TIME,” Netflix wrote on X.

Following its premiere on June 20, the film emerged as the first-ever English film on the platform to remain at No. 1 overall, and top the English-language movie chart, in its fifth week of release.

Earlier this month, the song Golden secured the top spot in Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, followed by the other two tracks — My Idol and Soda Pop — in the Top 10.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters centres around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. The members of Huntrix face off against their nemesis, Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

The film flaunts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors, including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.