Meet Kolkata-born filmmaker Abhiroop Banerjee whose documentary won at BIFF 2025

Kolkata-born filmmaker Abhiroop Banerjee’s documentary exploring the plight of inmates in Berlin’s Stasi prison has won the Best Documentary Feature award at the 2025 Berlin Independent Film Festival — an achievement he attributes to his parents’ support and the cultural influence of Kolkata, the city he grew up in.

Titled Beyond the Berlin Wall – Reports from Stasi Prisoners, Abhiroop’s documentary, set thirty-five years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, explores the powerful stories of three former political prisoners who recall their moments of violation and humiliation in the clutches of state security in East Berlin and the then Hohenschönhausen Interrogation Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an insight into their individual experiences, the stories of former TV presenter Edda Schönherz, former window dresser Hans-Joachim (Akki) Lietsche, and fashion magazine driver Matthias Leupold are brought to life from a historical and personal point of view in the documentary.

Abhiroop shares the award with filmmakers Berglind Sóley Elstermann Jansdóttir, Marcela Faganello Galluzzi and Matthias Leupold

“Being born and brought up in Kolkata, I think I've had a lot of cultural influences but my parents are majorly responsible for nurturing me as an artist,” the 28-year-old filmmaker told The Telegraph Online.

Art has been a major part of Abhiroop’s life — be it films, painting or music. After working in Kolkata for a few years as a freelance filmmaker, Abhiroop, a DPS Ruby Park alumni, moved to Berlin to expand his circle and explore new opportunities.

Abhiroop’s mother, an avid movie lover, played a crucial role in cultivating his passion for filmmaking. “She always inspired me to watch good films—not because she expected me to become a filmmaker, but to experience and learn about life,” he said, reflecting on his mother’s impact on his journey.

His father, with a love for traveling and culture, piqued Abhiroop’s curiosity about the world. "My father’s love for meeting new people and experiencing different cultures is something I have very proudly inherited," he said. The love for cultures, which Abhiroop inherited from his father, was further influenced by the cosmopolitan nature of Kolkata.

"The city and its people themselves, my friends, my teachers, my relatives… even the little conversations I’ve had with random strangers have somehow shaped me and are now a part of my legacy," said Abhiroop, who was born in Dhakuria.

For Abhiroop, his win is not just about personal achievement but also about being an inspiration to others, he said.

Abhiroop shares the award with filmmakers Berglind Sóley Elstermann Jansdóttir, Marcela Faganello Galluzzi and Matthias Leupold. However, he said that the “real winners” are the ones whose stories they have told in the film, the Stasi prison survivors whose haunting recollections of life behind bars have left a significant mark on him.