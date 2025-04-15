Kim Soo-hyun’s agency says he was sexually harassed amid underage dating allegations

K-drama star Kim Soo-hyun was sexually harassed by ‘cyber wreckers’ who allegedly spent malicious content on social media, his agency, Gold Medalist, said in a statement to the South Korean media amid raging controversy over his relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

According to South Korean media reports, the agency has taken legal action against the social media users for allegedly posting defamatory content against Soo-hyun on X and YouTube.

“Recently, malicious posts, comments, and false information targeting our artist, Kim Soo Hyun, have been indiscriminately posted and circulated online. In particular, baseless speculative content and unverified claims have been continuously and repeatedly shared, leading the public to form misconceptions and damaging the artist’s reputation,” the statement read.

“Malicious slander, the circulation of false information, personal attacks, and sexual harassment, which are rampant on online communities and social media, are criminal acts that should not be taken lightly. Based on active reports from fans regarding malicious actions and our own internal monitoring, we submitted a legal complaint to investigative authorities on April 14 for charges of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and for insult under the Criminal Act,” the release further read.

Earlier, Kim Sae-ron’s family accused Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-hyun of contributing to her tragic death by allegedly dating her when she was a minor. The actor dismissed the allegations in his first official statement regarding the controversy at a press conference last month.

Soo-hyun was also criticised by netizens for allegedly putting pressure on the late actress to repay money to his agency Gold Medalist in 2023.

According to media reports, Sae-ron received a legal notice from Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist in 2023 demanding payment for damages caused by her in connection with a drink-driving case in 2022.

Denying the charges, Soo-hyun said, “It is not true that she had made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”

Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16, which coincidentally is Soo-hyun’s birthday. According to police reports, 24-year-old Sae-ron was found dead at her residence. Police said Kim’s death was a suicide.

Recently, K-pop star WOODZ aka Cho Seung-youn was dragged into the controversy after a YouTuber claimed that the two dated between early 2021 and May 2022. However, WOODZ’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, stated that confirming the matter is challenging due to its relation to the artist's personal life.