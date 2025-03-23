Kim Soo-hyun accused of hiring paid social media users for image boost amid Kim Sae-ron controversy

K-drama actor Kim Soo-hyun has been accused of hiring paid social media users to share positive posts about the actor amid the raging controversy surrounding Sae-ron’s February 16 death by suicide and subsequent developments in the case.

According to reports in South Korean media, several images of the Queen of Tears actor were being circulated online with identical phrases and hashtags to evoke sympathy from the netizens. These posts emphasised his alleged emotional distress and mentioned his previous charitable activities, seeking to provoke a reaction from followers.

However, many users were quick to point out that these posts looked identical.

Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16, which coincidentally is Soo-hyun’s birthday. According to police reports, 24-year-old Sae-ron was found dead at her residence. Police said Kim died by suicide.

Previously, the Garosero Research Institute dropped a video where Sae-ron’s aunt claimed that Soo-hyun dated Sae-ron for five years and they broke up after the actress’s drink-driving incident in 2022.

Later, the channel also dropped a video alleging that the actress’s debt dispute with her previous agency, Gold Medalist, which also manages actor Kim Soo-hyun, may have been the reason behind her untimely passing.

Recently, the actress’s family accused Soo-hyun of dating her when she was a minor. However, Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, denied the allegations, stating that the couple began dating only after Sae-ron had become an adult.