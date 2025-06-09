‘He lost all of his savings’: Kim Jong-seok’s sister issues statement after South Korean model’s death

Amid widespread speculations about what led to South Korean model and reality TV personality Kim Jong-seok’s death by suicide, his sister has issued a statement urging people to stop spreading false information.

Soon after the news of the 29-year-old model’s death on June 6, social media platforms were abuzz with theories exploring the reason behind his decision to kill himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, Jong-seok’s sister, who goes by the handle @9x.seon, denied the “disturbing” rumours linking his death to another incident in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do — one that involved a drunk man in his 20s allegedly jumping from a high-rise after an argument with his girlfriend.

“First of all, I would like to correct the misinformation currently being spread through articles and posts on online communities,” she wrote. “The claim that he showed up at his girlfriend’s house drunk, caused a disturbance with a soju bottle, and jumped when the police arrived is not true.”

She clarified that on the night of his death, Jong-seok and his girlfriend had been drinking separately with different groups. Worried after being unable to contact her, Jong-seok went to her home with a friend. Claims that he caused a disturbance or was evading police were “completely false”, she said.

Jeong-seok’s sister also revealed that the model had been under severe emotional distress stemming from a financial scam perpetrated by someone he trusted. “He lost all of his savings and was burdened with debt. He had been feeling very exhausted and weighed down by many thoughts,” she wrote, adding that the emotional toll of betrayal and hardship likely contributed to his tragic decision.

She pleaded with the public to be mindful of the family’s grief: “Please refrain from spreading false rumours and making malicious comments. They are causing our family even more pain.”

Kim Jong-seok began his career in 2014 with an online shopping mall and quickly rose through the ranks of the fashion industry, becoming the face of multiple men’s beauty brands including DASHU. In 2022, he gained wider recognition through the reality dating show Skip Dating.