Kim Hye-yoon, Lomon-starrer ‘Human From Today’ release date postponed

Release date of the most anticipated romantic fantasy K-drama series Human From Today, which stars Lomon and Kim Hye-yoon, has been postponed to 2026, according to South Korean media reports.

Human From Today, which is helmed by Kim Jung Kwon, is now reportedly slated to premiere in 2026.

Following the news, netizens shared their disappointment on social media.

One social media user wrote, “My favourite dramas and movies are all next year. The Wonderfools, Human from today, First Ride, Salmokji😭 I thought at least I would get HFT this year but nah now I'm hurt so bad (sic).”

While another user wrote, “I had written in my agenda that Human From Today might premiere this month. But no release date yet.”

“I have planned to wait patiently for the ONLY KDRAMA i will watch this year which is HUMAN FROM TODAY,” reads another post.

Also starring Sang Dong Joo, Human From Today follows the story of Eun Ho (Hye-yoon), a quirky Kumiho or nine-tailed fox (a Korean mythical creature), who lives carefree, indulging in the human world's pleasures while avoiding good deeds to maintain her immortality.

Her life takes a dramatic turn when she meets with an accident involving a narcissistic soccer star player, Kang Si Yeol (Lomon), who unknowingly transforms her into an ordinary human.

Kim Hye-yoon was recently seen in Netflix’s popular K-drama series Lovely Runner (2024). Also starring Byeon Woo-seok, Lovely Runner emerged as one of the popular K-dramas in 2024, with Queen of Tears initially claiming the top spot on Netflix..

Lomon aka Park Solomon was recently seen in Family Matters (2024) and Branding in Seongsu (2024).