Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty welcome baby boy on Jamai Sasthi

Tollywood actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay and his wife, social activist Piya Chakraborty, have welcomed their first child — a baby boy — on Sunday. The baby was born in a private hospital in Kolkata, as per sources close to the couple.

The couple first shared news of their pregnancy in February through a heartwarming post on social media. The announcement featured a carousel of candid moments, beginning with a warm embrace between Parambrata and Piya. The post also offered glimpses into their home life with their pets — a dog named Nina and a cat named Bagha.

The final slide, with a picture of flowers, carried the message “Baby on the way”.

Parambrata and Piya tied the knot on November 27, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at Parambrata’s residence in Kolkata. The wedding was followed by a reception attended by close friends and family.

On the professional front, Parambrata is in the midst of a packed year with multiple releases across formats. He was seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Boley Shotyi Kichhu Nei, which opened in theatres in January. The same month also saw the release of his latest directorial venture, Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, featuring Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen.

He recently reprised his role as Ananda Kar in Srijit’s psychological thriller Killbill Society, which released in April, and helmed the web series Bhog, currently streaming on Hoichoi. His latest film Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan hit cinemas this Friday.