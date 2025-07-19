Smriti Irani’s Tulsi reminisces about the past in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ new promo

Smriti Irani’s Tulsi reminisces about the past in the promo video of the reboot show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, dropped by TV channel StarPlus on Friday.

The one-minute-5-second-long video opens with Tulsi working on her laptop. She soon reflects on the show’s beloved characters and the challenges her family has faced over the years. As she speaks about the values that shaped their lives, Tulsi also pays tribute to Baa, the eldest member of the Virani family.

The video ends with Tulsi announcing the return of the beloved show after 25 years.

“Badalte waqt mein ek naye nazariye ke saath laut rahi hai Tulsi!

Unke iss naye safar mein judne ke liye kya aap hain taiyyar? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par,” StarPlus wrote on Instagram.

The iconic show, which originally aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008, followed the lives of a prominent business family. It is set to return in a new avatar on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir in the iconic show, which originally ran for over 1,800 episodes and celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 3.

To celebrate 25 years of the show’s debut, Smriti Irani took to Instagram and wrote, “25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family—thank you.This journey wasn’t mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be.”

The new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promises to preserve the essence of the original while incorporating a contemporary touch.

As per media reports, producer Ekta Kapoor previously shared in a statement that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 aims to connect with a younger generation of viewers as well.

Alongside Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, the new season will also see the return of original cast members Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Shakti Anand.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will air on StarPlus from July 29 at 10.30pm and will also stream on JioHotstar.