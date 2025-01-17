Kiara Advani drops never-before-seen photos with husband Sidharth Malhotra on actor’s 40th birthday

Actress Kiara Advani explored Italy’s Florence with husband Sidharth Malhotra on a bike, show never-before-seen pictures she shared on Thursday to celebrate the Yodha actor’s 40th birthday. Here’s a look.

Kiara shared a series of pictures showcasing their shared moments of love, laughter and travel. She twinned with Sidharth in white in one of the photos. The couple also sported stylish shades. In an accompanying note, Kiara referred to Sidharth as her “soulmate”.

Another picture shows Kiara and Sidharth sporting coordinated outfits adorned with leafy motifs. Sidharth embraces his wife in the photo. The actors fell in love while shooting for the Vishnuvardhan-directed biographical war drama Shershaah (2021). Later, the couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023, after nearly two years of dating.

The couple posed on a bike in front of Brunelleschi's dome, a historic landmark in Florence. Sidharth planted a kiss on Kiara’s forehead in the picture. Kiara’s white t-shirt offered a striking contrast to Sidharth’s black ensemble.

Sidharth looked dapper in a sleek slate trench coat during one of his trips with Kiara.

The actor will next star in Maddock Films’s upcoming romance drama Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of S. Shankar’s debut Telugu film Game Changer, also starring Ram Charan. The actress is set to star in Yash Raj Films’ War 2 and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.