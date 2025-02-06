Khushi Kapoor opens up about her upcoming film Loveyapa, her life and more

After debuting on digital with The Archies over a year ago, Khushi Kapoor arrives in theatres with her sophomore outing this Friday. Loveyapa, in which Sridevi’s daughter stars opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, is a look at modern-day love, with social media and technology playing a major part. The Telegraph caught up with Khushi for a chat on the film and more.

Just a few days to go for the release of your second film, but one which will be your first release in theatres. What are the emotions like?

My family and friends, and quite a few industry seniors, have been very supportive and sweet. Everyone is excited to watch a love story, which makes me happy. I am excited.

Speaking of family, that video of you and your sister Janhvi doing the steps to the Loveyapa title track is made fun by your father (Boney Kapoor) pitching in with an aalap. Did he need much convincing to do it or did he take to it naturally?

He took to it very naturally and easily! (Laughs) Janhvi and I ‘directed’ the video and we told him that he had to cross the frame while doing the aalap. We started recording, but he just paused and stayed in the frame. We had to stop the video and tell him not to remain in the frame but simply to pass behind us. But every time we did it, he would insist on remaining in the frame and not move! He was trying to convince us that it would look better if he stayed in the video the whole time (laughs). Thankfully, he finally did what we wanted.

Now that we know, the backstory is funnier than the video! What appealed to you about Loveyapa?

I saw the original film (Love Today, 2022) and fell in love with the story. It is so relevant to today’s times and both the characters (Khushi’s Baani and Gaurav, played by Junaid Khan) seemed so much fun. The film has a fun and interesting way of depicting social media and the issues that we have with it, and even without it, today. Also, Baani is very different from how I am. It was interesting for me to play her.

What are the key differences between you two?

I remember the first time I met Advait (Chandan, director) in the office. He was a bit confused whether I could scream and yell and argue and raise my voice. That is because, in general, I am quite a quiet person, especially when I meet new people. I don’t really talk much, while most of Loveyapa involves the fights and banter that this couple has. He was a bit unsure if I would be able to get to the level that he wanted Baani to reach. But after the first reading, he was quite confident that I had this hidden voice inside me somewhere.

Baani is actually an exaggerated version of what goes on in my head. I think a lot of things, but I don’t really express and show a lot. I don’t think I would ever be able to project things the way she does.

Were you always like this?

I was actually quite the opposite when I was really, really young. I was very much an attention-seeker and I wanted everyone to look at me all the time. I would start dancing in the middle of a party for grown-ups! But as I got older, I became shy and withdrew deep within myself. That has stuck with me. But the more acting work I am doing, the more I am opening up and being easy.

You said that Advait felt you were too shy to play Baani. Was his opinion also influenced by the fact that your debut film, The Archies, cast you in the relatively quieter role of Betty?

Zoya (Akhtar, the director of The Archies) had cast most of us because we were so close to our characters in real life. She had said that she saw a lot of Betty in me. I do feel closer to that character than Baani. But as I said, the more I practised, the easier it became for me.

Do you find the highs and lows related to the love lives of Gen-Y as they have been shown in the film, relatable?

It is very relatable. There are many grey areas in modern-day relationships and Loveyapa shows that. There are grey areas between what is right and wrong and what is acceptable and not acceptable in a relationship. In Loveyapa, we show the repercussions when a certain boundary is crossed. I think that is an issue a lot of couples have in today’s times. There are also so many new terms and new things to wrap one’s head around (laughs). Some relationships operate in a very vague area that doesn’t really have so much of a clear understanding. It is not really black or white, like it used to be before. Also, what the usage of cellphones means in today’s relationships. That forms a significant part of the film.

What is your relationship like with your phone?

I do fall into the category of those who wake up and immediately check their phone, but at the same time, I don’t think I would miss it if I was away and occupied for a couple of hours. But I am guilty of scrolling endlessly as well and sending reels and memes to my friends. However, I don’t think I have anything too secretive on my phone that will make me too afraid to leave it somewhere. Hypothetically, I would be okay swapping my phone with my partner.

What is Junaid like as a co-star?

We met for the first time when we signed the film. We didn’t know each other before that. And, of course, Loveyapa starts with them already being in a serious relationship. The more script readings we did, it got easier and more comfortable between us.

The film doesn’t have the two of us in many scenes together... most of it is over the phone. That was tough because we really had to nail the timings and the pitch for every phone call that we had together. A lot of rehearsals went into it and we had to be extra meticulous with the timing because there were a lot of technicalities that went into it.

When Junaid had to start the schedule with his shoot, I went to the set to give him cues off camera. And then when I had to shoot later that month, I had to do it with the recording that was already done with him, so that we could match the timing of the actual fights (smiles). It was a bit tricky, but I think the practice definitely helped.

Has this challenging format contributed to your skills as an actor?

Well, I hope so. I have learned a lot. Every actor grows with every film and I think each film is one lifetime. Loveyapa is the third film (after The Archies and Nadaaniyan) that I have shot in my career. After this film, I feel a lot more confident in my skin and as an actor. The audience will tell if I am better or not but the aim surely is to better oneself with every film.

Do you and Janhvi discuss films and the craft that goes into it?

We have never sat down and discussed our process, to be honest. All actors have their own way of approaching a script and their characters. A lot of people like to make journals and journals of notes. A lot of people just kind of come in and wing it. I am kind of in between. I am not sure how Janhvi didi does it but we have definitely helped each other with our lines because remembering lines is the same for everyone. That is always fun!

Your first three films are prestige projects with big banners. Do you have a blueprint in mind for your career in the next three to five years?

I want to do a little bit of everything. I haven’t found my footing yet. Through the making of my first three films, I have realised that I like shooting for scenes that are very high intensity. I have a lot of fun doing that. I think it would be nice to explore something different than what I have done so far, which has been limited to a more fun and fluffy rom-com kind of space. It would be interesting to do something the opposite of that, maybe something more thrilling and dark.

Which actor’s trajectory do you admire the most?

I look up to Alia (Bhatt) a lot. I have loved and followed all of her movies and I would love to do what she has done so far.