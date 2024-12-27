Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s upcoming romcom titled Loveyapa

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s upcoming romcom film is titled Loveyapa, production house Phantom Studios said on Thursday, announcing a Valentine’s Week release for the movie next year.

“Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa? See you in the theatres on the 7th of Feb 2025,” the makers wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the makers had announced that the film is slated to release on February 7, 2025. However, they had not revealed the title of the movie.

“Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025,” Phantom Studios had shared in an Instagram post on September 17.

Loveyapa will be helmed by Advait Chandan, known for films such as Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, the upcoming film is presented by Zee Studios.

While Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 Netflix film The Archies, Junaid started out in the film industry with this year's Maharaj alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.