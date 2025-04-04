Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s ‘Loveyappa’ now streaming on OTT

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Gen-Z love story Loveyapa is now streaming on JioHotstar, the streamer announced on Friday.

“Nikle the love karne, par siyapa hogaya, #Loveyapa is Now Streaming only on JioHotstar #LoveyapaOnJioHotstar,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram alongside glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie hit theatres on February 7. The big screen debut of Aamir Khan’s son and Sridevi’s younger daughter is a Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.

The film follows the story of a couple who are madly in love and are forced to swap phones for a day, exposing all the secrets they would never have wanted the other to know about them.

The ensemble cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda.

“The madness after a couple exchanges their mobile phones and begins to unearth bitter truth about each other,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, Loveyappa is presented by Zee Studios.

While Khushi was last seen in Shauna Gautam’s 2023 Netflix film Nadaaniyan, Junaid started out in the film industry with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s 2024 Netflix film Maharaj alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.