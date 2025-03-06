‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ first Hindi show to stream in Bengali as well on Netflix

Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the second instalment in his crime thriller franchise, will stream on Netflix in Bengali as well, the filmmaker confirmed on Thursday.

With this, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will become the first Netflix original to be available in the Bengali language on the platform.

“Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will be available for the Bengali audience if they want to hear them (actors) speak in Bengali,” Pandey told The Telegraph Online.

Created by Pandey, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter stars Tollywood A-listers Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

“Bumba da (Prosenjit) and Jeet have dubbed their portions themselves in Bengali. We hope this story from Bengal reaches the widest audience possible, as would be our aspiration in this case,” said Pandey.

Directed by Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal, the upcoming series is the follow-up to Pandey’s 2022 crime thriller Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

The Bengal Chapter is “set in the early 2000s, in a city dominated by power-hungry gangsters and politicians where the law is often struggled to maintain a balance,” per the makers.

“After a respected officer's death in early 2000s Bengal, IPS Arjun Maitra confronts powerful gangsters and corrupt politicians in his mission to bring law and order to a region gripped by crime and chaos,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter also features Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das.

Pandey is known for films like Baby, Aiyaary, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. He was in Kolkata on Wednesday for the trailer launch of the upcoming Netflix series, set to premiere on March 20.