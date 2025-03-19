‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ actor Ritwik Bhowmik on his on-screen bond with Aadil Khan

The bond between Khakee: The Bengal Chapter antagonists Sagor Talukdar and Ranjit Thakur is complex and has layers to it, actor Ritwik Bhowmik, who plays Talukdar in the Netflix show, said on Wednesday.

Describing the two characters as the “goon friends”, Ritwik said, “But it’s so much more than that, so much more complex, so much more layers to that. It’s so joyful for an actor to get the opportunity and the chance to be exploring themselves in such different avenues.”

“Khakee is one of those extreme changes that we have received for us to try new arenas,” added Ritwik during a brief chat with this correspondent.

Aadil Khan plays the role of Ranjit Thakur in the show.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, which will premiere on the streamer on March 20, is the second season of Neeraj Pandey’s acclaimed 2022 release, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

On Wednesday, Netflix shared a 49-second-long teaser giving viewers a glimpse of Ritwik and Aadil’s characters. Prosenjit Chatterjee, who plays Barun Roy in the series, is seen getting concerned about Ritwik and Aadil wreaking havoc on the city.

“Iss raajneeti ke shatranj mein, kaun maarega baazi—System ya kanoon?

Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, out tomorrow, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, depicting a city embroiled in a power struggle between gangsters and politicians, where law enforcement battles to maintain order.

The official synopsis on IMDb further elaborates: “After a respected officer's death in early 2000s Bengal, IPS Arjun Maitra confronts powerful gangsters and corrupt politicians in his mission to bring law and order to a region gripped by crime and chaos.”

The Netflix series marks the OTT debut of Bengali actor Jeet. The ensemble cast of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter also includes Saswata Chatterjee, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das. Parambrata Chattopadhyay makes a cameo appearance in the show.

Produced by Friday Storytellers with Neeraj Pandey as the showrunner, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will stream on Netflix in Bengali as well.