Opportunities like 'Mandala Murders' don't come often: Vaani Kapoor

Opportunities like her upcoming OTT series "Mandala Murders" don't come often and it is beautiful to see women leading the thriller genre, says Vaani Kapoor.

The upcoming mythological crime-thriller is produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by Gopi Puthran of “Mardaani 2” fame and Manan Rawat.

“I love emotional, human complexities. I play a cop in the show, and it's beautiful to see women in the thriller genre. Usually, in this genre, women are often shown as tough and with a straight face, very alpha, but I like that they've also played with her vulnerability and made her more human-like," Kapoor told PTI in an interview.

"I like that balance, and that was exciting for me,” the actor, who has previously dazzled audiences with her glamorous roles in “Shudh Desi Romance”, “War”, “Bell Bottom”, “Khel Khel Mein”, and “Raid 2”, she added.

Set in the mysterious town of Charandaspur, “Mandala Muders” will see Kapoor as a no-nonsense investigative officer, Rhea Thomas, who unravels a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society.

“It's (this kind of acting offer) not come that often to me. This was my first time when something like this happened to me. I keep waiting on, which is why I am so selective, which is why I do less work. I keep hoping that whatever is coming to me, I’m able to pick the best out of the lot. It's not like I get all the brilliant roles that I want to be part of, and this I lucked out with (show),” Kapoor said.

Having long admired Hollywood female-led action films such as “Naked Weapon”, “Charlie’s Angels”, and “Kill Bill”, Kapoor said it is not easy to do action.

“There is tremendous effort and work that goes behind it. This (show) is not very high-octane action, but it's more closer to the realism of the story, and through the story we’ve done it (action). Hats off and kudos to everybody who does action on screen, even the men,” the actor, who lauds Katrina Kaif as an action star, said.

“It's not easy, they have to work hard on their body, their fitness, it's exhausting because physically, mentally and emotionally you're drained, and it's not like you're not acting while you're performing. There are shots of your reactions with that intensity, but it's all fun. I enjoyed it,” she added.

“Mandala Murders” also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary in pivotal roles, and will premiere on July 25 on Netflix.

