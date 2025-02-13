Kendrick Lamar broke Michael Jackson’s 31-year-old record. But did he really dethrone the King of Pop?

The Super Bowl halftime show is where legends are made. And for three decades, one name, Michael Jackson, stood above the rest.

His 1993 performance wasn’t just a concert; it was a cultural shift, a spectacle that transformed the halftime show from a glorified break into a must-watch spectacle on television. That night, he pulled in 133.4 million viewers, an all-time high, until Monday when Kendrick Lamar broke his record.

With 133.5 million viewers tuning in for Lamar’s performance at Super Bowl LIX on Monday, the Grammy-winning rapper edged past Jackson.

But while the numbers favour Lamar, another debate emerges on social media: Can statistics alone determine greatness?

Jackson’s 1993 show was a turning point. Until then, halftime performances were forgettable, often featuring marching bands and variety acts. But Jackson, in true King of Pop fashion, turned it into a full-scale pop concert.

He stood motionless on stage for 90 seconds, commanding an electric silence before launching into Billie Jean and Black or White. His flawless choreography, military-inspired jacket, and iconic moonwalk redefined what the event could be.

In contrast, Lamar’s show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara was a high-energy, star-studded affair featuring guest appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, Serena Williams, and Mustard. Lamar delivered a powerhouse set, blending hits from his chart-topping xxxx album GNX with classics like HUMBLE and All the Stars.

The moment that sent social media into a frenzy? His performance of Not Like Us, a fiery diss track aimed at fellow rapper Drake.

Yet, while Lamar’s show was impressive, it lacked the seismic shift that Jackson brought in 1993. The Super Bowl halftime spectacle, as we know it today, exists because of Jackson.

Without him, there’s no Beyoncé takeover in 2013, no historic hip-hop celebration in 2022, no Rihanna’s baby reveal in 2023. The blueprint was his.

Lamar’s halftime show, with its 133.5 million viewers, also topped Usher’s 2024 performance (129.3 million) and Rihanna’s 2023 show (121 million). It was a landmark moment for hip-hop, solidifying Lamar as the first solo rapper to headline the event.

But ask any die-hard fan, and they’ll tell you: legacy isn’t just about numbers.

Lamar now holds the viewership record but Jackson still holds the throne.