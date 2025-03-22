MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to star opposite Pulkit Samrat in romantic comedy

The upcoming film is directed by Dhiraj Kumar

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.03.25, 12:56 PM
A poster of 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed'

A poster of 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' Instagram

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is set to star opposite Pulkit Samrat in the upcoming romantic comedy Suswagatam Khushamadeed, slated for a May 16 release, the makers announced on Friday.

“Two hearts, two cultures, one love story that defies all boundaries. #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed In Cinemas on 16th May,” Zee Music Company wrote alongside a poster of the film on X.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the upcoming film also stars Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat and Sajjad Delafrooz.

Pulkit also shared the news on his Instagram account. Reacting to his post, fans extended their best wishes to the actors in the comments section.

Isabelle marked her Bollywood debut with the 2021 film Time To Dance, which also starred Sooraj Pancholi.

Pukit Samrat will be next seen in Netflix’s upcoming sports crime thriller Glory alongside Divyendu Sharma and Suvinder Vicky.

