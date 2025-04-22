Kartik Aaryan plays half-human, half-snake in creature comedy ‘Naagzilla’; first look out

Kartik Aaryan is set to headline Dharma Productions’ upcoming creature-comedy film Naagzilla, the actor announced on Tuesday, sharing a motion poster of the film featuring him in a half-human, half-snake avatar.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on August 14, 2026.

“Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐠𝐳𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 - 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐠 𝐥𝐨𝐤 𝐤𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚 𝐤𝐚𝐚𝐧𝐝.... Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝… Naag Panchami par, aapke nazdeeki 𝐒𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐢𝐧. 𝟏𝟒 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐤𝐨,” the 34-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

In the motion poster, Kartik flaunts his chiseled physique while surrounded by snakes.

Earlier this month, Kartik Aaryan was shooting for Anurag Basu’s musical romantic drama Aashiqui 3 in Gangtok. The film, which also stars Sreeleela, was shot in Siliguri’s Gulma area and Gangtok.

Back in February, Kartik shared a teaser of the upcoming instalment in the Aashiqui franchise featuring Sreeleela. However, the title wasn’t revealed.

The video introduced Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut as Kartik’s love interest in the upcoming film. It shows Kartik in a rugged avatar, with long hair and beard. He appears as a rockstar, who plays the guitar and croons the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a crowd.

Aashiqui 3 is reportedly set to release on Diwali this year.