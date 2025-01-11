Engineering degree conferred on Kartik Aaryan at DY Patil University convocation

A degree was conferred upon actor Kartik Aaryan at the convocation ceremony of DY Patil University in Mumbai recently, more than a decade after he joined the course, the Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 star said, dropping glimpses from the event on Instagram on Saturday.

“From sitting in the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it’s been,” the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a video.

The video shows Kartik sporting a college jersey jacket carrying his name and addressing students in a packed auditorium. He also shook a leg with the students of the university to the beats of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track.

“DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home,” Kartik signed off.

According to media reports, Kartik was pursuing engineering in biotechnology when he got his first Bollywood break with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.

Kartik is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which amassed Rs 422.31 crore nett globally following its release on November 1.