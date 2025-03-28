Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela shooting for ‘Aashiqui 3’ in West Bengal’s Siliguri

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are currently in West Bengal’s Siliguri to shoot for Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Aashiqui 3, according to an Instagram post they shared on Friday.

A photo shared by the actors shows them sitting in a tea garden. Clad in a red-and-pink cardigan, Kartik gazes at Sreelela, who looks beautiful in a pink dress.

“Tu Meri Zindagi Hai,” Kartik captioned the photo on Instagram, teasing a song from their upcoming film.

Earlier this week, pictures of the 34-year-old actor arriving at the shoot location in Dooars’ Chalsa region went viral on social media. He sported a light grey jacket over a white t-shirt and jeans in the photos.

Another set of pictures doing the rounds on social media show Sreeleela being welcomed by the staff at a hotel in Dooars.

As per media reports, Aashiqui 3 filming took place in Siliguri’s Gulma area and Gangtok.

Back in February, Kartik shared a teaser of the upcoming instalment in the Aashiqui franchise featuring Sreeleela. However, the title wasn’t revealed.

The video introduced Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut as Kartik’s love interest in the upcoming film. It shows Kartik in a rugged avatar, with long hair and beard. He appears as a rockstar, who plays the guitar and croons the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a crowd.

In the next scene, Sreeleela and Kartik are seen riding a bike. We also see them sitting outside a cabin in the woods as Kartik plays the guitar and Sreeleela rests her head on his shoulder. Another scene shows them spending time together on top of a trailer.

Aashiqui 3 is set to hit theatres this Diwali.