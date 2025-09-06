Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday groove to ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ song at ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ wrap party

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday grooved to the song Jumma Chumma De De at the wrap party of his upcoming romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, shows a video posted by Aaryan on Saturday.

In the clip, Kartik can be seen standing on top of a bar counter and shaking his legs to the 1991 song from the film Hum. He is later joined by co-star Ananya. The duo twin in black.

“Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,” Kartik captioned his post on Instagram.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will follow the love story of Kartik’s Ray and Ananya’s Rumi. The film is jointly produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora for Namah Pictures.

Kartik was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Ananya had previously shared screen space with Kartik in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.