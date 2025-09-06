MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday groove to ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ song at ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ wrap party

Backed by Dharma Productions, the romance drama is set to hit theatres in February next year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.09.25, 03:19 PM
(left to right) Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

(left to right) Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday Instagram

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday grooved to the song Jumma Chumma De De at the wrap party of his upcoming romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, shows a video posted by Aaryan on Saturday.

In the clip, Kartik can be seen standing on top of a bar counter and shaking his legs to the 1991 song from the film Hum. He is later joined by co-star Ananya. The duo twin in black.

“Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,” Kartik captioned his post on Instagram.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will follow the love story of Kartik’s Ray and Ananya’s Rumi. The film is jointly produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora for Namah Pictures.

Kartik was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Ananya had previously shared screen space with Kartik in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

