Karnataka caps movie tickets at Rs 200 in a bid to make theatre visits affordable

The Karnataka government on Friday proposed capping ticket prices in all theatres and multiplexes across the state at Rs 200 to make movie watching more affordable.

According to a notification issued by the state government, the draft rules seek to further amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014, for uniform ticket pricing in all theatres of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act No. 23 of 1964), the Government of Karnataka has made the draft rules to further amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014, as required by sub-section (1) of the said section: 15.07.2025,” reads the government notification issued on Friday.

However, the proposed rules do not apply to multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities of 75 seats or less. The government added that it was looking forward to feedback from stakeholders within 15 days at the office of the additional chief secretary, Karnataka home department.

According to the notification, Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025 will become operational from the date of their final publication in the Official Gazette.

As per media reports, the proposal has faced opposition from multiplex operators. However, film industry bodies have supported the proposition.