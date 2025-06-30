Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 25 years of debut film ‘Refugee’: ‘Forever to go’

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday celebrated the 25th anniversary of her debut film Refugee, sharing stills from the 2000 musical drama that also marked the acting debut of Abhishek Bachchan.

Directed by J. P. Dutta, Refugee did not do well at the box office but turned out to be a musical hit.

“25 years and forever to go,” the 44-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “When I first time saw you in this movie, since then and forever in love with you. You are the best.” Another fan commented, “Now and then, bebo is bebo.”

Industry friends including Nimrat Kaur and Amrita Arora Ladak extended their wishes to Kareena.

Released in 2000, the film revolves around an unnamed Indian Muslim who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch. The movie, also starring Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Anupam Kher, is said to be inspired by the short story Love Across the Salt Desert by Keki N. Daruwalla.

On the work front, Kareena is set to star opposite Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Daayra.

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Housefull 5. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming slice-of-life film Kaalidhar Laapata, which will drop on July 5 on ZEE5.