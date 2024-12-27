Indian couturiers stole the show in 2024, dressing up Hollywood icons for global events

The year 2024 marked a significant shift in global fashion, with more Indian couturiers crafting outfits for Hollywood celebrities. The star-studded Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding in July was one of the first platforms that showcased the sheer brilliance of Indian designers, with their outfits for the Kardashian sisters making headlines.

But the dominance of Indian fashion did not end after the Ambani wedding. Couturiers Manish Malhotra, Gaurav Gupta and Sabyasachi Mukherjee continued to make waves with their stunning ensembles and jewellery for Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and many other celebrities, leaving an indelible mark on the global fashion landscape this year.

The Kardashians dazzle in Manish Malhotra lehengas at the Ambani wedding

American media personalities Kim and Khloe Kardashian stunned in outfits designed by Manish Malhotra at Anant and Radhika’s July 12 wedding. While Kim looked stunning in an embellished red lehenga, Khloe’s embellished white-and-golden lehenga offered a striking contrast to her elder sister’s ensemble. Kim’s corset-fit blouse was paired elegantly with a matching column skirt. The 44-year-old socialite accessorised her outfit with a layered statement neckpiece and a stone-studded maang tikka. Like her sister, Khloe accessorised her outfit with a layered choker and a bejewelled maang tikka.

Nicola Coughlan shines in custom Gaurav Gupta gown at British Fashion Awards 2024

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan donned a custom Gaurav Gupta gown at the British Fashion Awards 2024 in London on December 2. Coughlan, who presented the Womenswear Designer Award at the ceremony, looked stunning in an exquisite off-shoulder black corset-fit gown with a metallic blue satin train. She was styled by Aimée Croysdill.

In the past, Gupta has also dressed the likes of Adele, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney. He holds the distinction of being the third Indian designer, following Rahul Mishra and Vaishali S, to present at the Paris Haute Couture Week, held semi-annually in the French capital.

Heidi Klum steals the show in unique Manish Malhotra ensemble at Mufasa: The Lion King premiere

Heidi Klum wore a halter-neck Manish Malhotra gown at the December 9 premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King in Los Angeles. Her multi-layered ensemble was adorned with over 1 lakh pearls. A pair of silver heels and diamond earrings completed her look. She kept her straight hair open, opted for smokey eyes and nude lips, and added a pop of colour to her cheeks with a tinge of blush.

Jennifer Lopez’s Bridgerton-inspired Manish Malhotra birthday gown

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez’s Manish Malhotra-designed birthday gown was crafted by 40 artisans over a period of 3,490 hours. Lopez, who turned 55 on July 24, celebrated her special day with a Bridgerton-themed party. She donned a turquoise-and-gold custom gown. The corset and the Victorian skirt of Lopez’s gown were adorned with vintage brocade. The ensemble featured floral motifs moulded by hand with sequins and crystals.

Diamonds singer Rihanna stuns in a Manish Malhotra ruby choker

Global pop icon Rihanna also turned heads in a Manish Malhotra ruby choker at an event in June. Rihanna paired the custom choker with a ruby necklace. The Diamonds singer opted for cropped hair, stone studs and dewy makeup to complete her look.

Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna flaunt Sabyasachi creations

Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna wore designs by popular couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee at separate events earlier this year. While Lopez attended the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 in September in earrings, cuff and ring from Sabyasachi High Jewellery, Rihanna was photographed wearing a multi-layered Constantinople Necklace from the same label.

Sofia Vergara and Laura Dern kill it in Sabyasachi High Jewellery

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara wore a statement necklace and earrings from Sabyasachi High Jewellery for the finale of America’s Got Talent in September. Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern wore earrings, bangles and the statement Palm Avenue necklace from Sabyasachi Jewellery for the 76th Emmy Awards on September 16 this year.