Karan Veer Mehra wins ‘Bigg Boss 18’ trophy at finale, takes home Rs 50 lakh cash prize

In a nail-biting conclusion to Bigg Boss 18, actor Karan Veer Mehra was crowned the winner of the season, taking home the trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Actor Vivian Dsena emerged as the first runner-up in the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which aired on Sunday night.

The final six contestants this season also included Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh. After weeks of intense competition, the finale came down to the top three contenders: Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal. Ultimately, Karan Veer edged out his competitors to claim victory.

Karan Veer Mehra’s journey in the Bigg Boss was marked by heated altercations with fellow contestants Vivian and Sara Arfeen Khan, lighthearted interactions with Avinash Mishra, and a budding romance with actress Chum. Karan also garnered public attention for candidly discussing his two failed marriages.

Karan and Vivian’s rivalry was also a highlight of Bigg Boss 18. Both the actors were close to actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who called them her two sons. Often. Shilpa was made to choose between Karan and Vivian in tasks, which caused a furore inside the Bigg Boss house.

Karan is best known for his work in popular television serials such as Pavitra Rishta, Saath Rahega Always, Sati… Satya Ki Shakti, Virrudh, Hum Ladkiyan, and Behenein. He has also ventured into the digital space with series like It’s Not That Simple (2018) and Poison 2 (2020). Karan is no stranger to reality television, having appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Remix before participating in Bigg Boss 18.

Karan Veer Mehra’s triumph in Bigg Boss 18 follows his previous victory in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, making him the second contestant in Indian reality television history to achieve consecutive wins in two major reality shows. Late actor Sidharth Shukla was the first to accomplish this feat, winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and later Bigg Boss 13.

Runner-up Vivian Dsena, 36, is known for his lead roles in shows such as Madhubala, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Sirf Tum. He was previously married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. In 2019, Vivian embraced Islam and married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly. The couple are parents to a daughter.