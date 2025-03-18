'It is a reflection on you': Karan Johar says some 'Nadaaniyan' reviews were 'disturbing'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday condemned the use of verbal violence in the alleged garb of film criticism, calling some of the reactions to his latest production Nadaaniyan “disturbing”.

“My greetings to critics. I respect them. I am a filmmaker who has attended Critics’ Choice Awards. But sometimes you read some comments and think that the person you are talking about is someone’s daughter or someone’s son. One critic has written that he wants to kick this film. When you write something like this, I have a problem with that,” Karan said at the trailer launch event of Gippy Grewal's upcoming Punjabi film Akaal.

“I don’t have an issue with the industry or opinionated people. I salute your views from the bottom of my heart...But when you say something like this, it is a reflection on you not the reflection on the film. This is disturbing,” the 52-year-old filmmaker added.

At the event, Karan condemned the use of verbal violence. “You should have a compassionate side. No one wants to be kicked. Kicking is a form of physical violence. When you are not allowed violence in the real world even words become equally violent. You should be condemned for being violent,” added Johar.

Quoting lines from R.D. Burman’s 1972 song Kuchh To Log Kahenge, Johar added, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna, chhodo bekar ki baaton mein kahin beet naa jaye raina. This is all I would like to say.”

Nadaaniyan, which premiered on Netflix on March 7, marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Directed by debutante filmmaker Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan also stars Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. The quirky college romance also stars Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Mahima Chaudhary, and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

Akaal, on the other hand, is the first Punjabi film produced by Karan Johar’s home banner, Dharma Productions.

Following its release on Netflix, the romcom received negative reactions from netizens, with some calling it “unbearable”. While several social media users said that the performances by Ibrahim and Khushi were “poor”, others expressed disappointment over the storyline and the lack of chemistry between the lead actors.