Karan Johar presents M.S. Dhoni as Dharma’s new ‘lover boy’ in teaser for upcoming project

Filmmaker Karan Johar has teamed up with Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a new project which promises to feature the 43-year-old cricketer in a ‘romantic avatar’, Johar announced on social media on Tuesday.

“Presenting MS Dhoni—our newest lover boy! But wait, Mahi’s love for his bike isn’t new. And now, thanks to Gulf Pride & Punit’s fabulous storytelling, the world finally gets a front-row seat to this blockbuster love affair,” wrote Johar, sharing a teaser of what appears to be an advertisement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will premiere soon, the 52-year-old filmmaker added.

Netizens were quick to speculate that the upcoming project could be an advertisement for an engine oil brand.

Recently, Dhoni recreated Ranbir Kapoor’s scenes from the 2023 blockbuster film Animal for an electric bicycle advertisement directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Dhoni currently leads Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025, set to conclude on May 25.

Johar, on the other hand, has several production ventures lined up for this year, including Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil and Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2.

Recently, Johar announced that he is set to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for a Dharma Productions-backed romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.