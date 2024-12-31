Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Kriti Sanon wrap 2024 with throwback videos

As 2024 comes to an end, Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter and Sanjana Sanghi reminisce about their most cherished moments of this year. Take a look.

Preity Zinta shared a montage of the places she visited with husband Gene Goodenough, the events she attended and the projects she embarked on in the first five months of 2024. “Here is a sneak peek of the first five months of 2024 ! From Peru to Los Angeles to Mumbai to Punjab ❤️,” she wrote alongside the video on Instagram. From glimpses of the two-day IPL auction in Jeddah to behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of her upcoming film Lahore 1947, the video covered it all.

Anil Kapoor’s throwback video offers a peek at the movies and shows he had been a part of this year. “2024 was all about grit, grind, and growth,” Anil captioned the video which showcased glimpses of his recent vacation with wife Sunita Kapoor in Agra. The clip also features stills from Anant Amabani-Radhika Merchant’s star-studded July wedding in Mumbai.

The Night Manager actor began his year with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, which emerged as the fourth highest grossing Hindi film of 2024. Anil’s next film appearance was in the Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar-backed action thriller Savi. He was also one of the producers of Rajesh A. Krishnan’s Crew, which amassed over Rs 150 crore nett worldwide.

Style icon Karan Johar made sure that his glamorous fits take centre stage in his 2024 roundup video. From the shimmery red Manish Malhotra kurta set he donned on Diwali to the white Kanika Goyal’s pant suit he wore to a recent event, the 52-year-old filmmaker highlighted his memorable ensembles of the year.

His Jhoome Jo Pathaan moves with Shah Rukh Khan and What Jhumka? recreation with Alia Bhatt are other highlights of the video, which also features his mother Hiroo Johar and children Yash and Roohi.

Kriti Sanon wrapped up the year by sharing never-before-seen pictures of her cherished memories of 2024. The year has been eventful for her with box office successes Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, and turning producer for the Netflix film Do Patti.

For Sanjana Sanghi, 2024 has been a transformational year. The Dil Bechara actress expressed gratitude to each person who played an integral role in her life this year.

“Signing off while cuddling with my baby boys’ on their 9th birthday at home in Dilli ki sardi. Peace continues to be found in these simplest, most wholesome moments,” Sanjana wrote alongside pictures with her pets.

Ishaan Khatter, who made his Hollywood debut this year with the Netflix series The Perfect Couple, dropped pictures and videos of his unforgettable moments of 2024.

“What a roller coaster of a year. Thank you 2024 for all you taught me and all the adventures. Excited to share the work in 2025⏳,” wrote the actor, who will next be seen in the Netflix series The Royals, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi.