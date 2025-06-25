Karan Johar-hosted reality show ‘The Traitors’ to return to Prime Video for Season 2

Season 2 of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors is in development, streaming platform Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

“We couldn't shield this news anymore. #TheTraitorsOnPrime, new Season, coming soon,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Released on Prime Video on June 12, Season 1 of the show featured 20 participants, including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and Uorfi Javed. Among the participants, three traitors were chosen by the show organisers and host. This trio entangled the other contestants in a web of deceit and trickery. To escape eviction, the contestants tried to figure out who the traitors were. The traitors, meanwhile, ‘murdered’ other contestants, who were eliminated from the game upon losing.

Raj Kundra, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi and Raftaar are among the contestants who have been eliminated from Season 1 of the show, set in a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan.

Season 1 of The Traitors is still in progress, with the grand finale scheduled to take place next month. New episodes of the show are released on the streamer every Thursday.

The Traitors is adapted from the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format by IDTV, and produced in collaboration with All3Media International.

According to a press release issued by Prime Video Wednesday, the show has been watched by viewers across 88 per cent of India’s pin codes since its June 12 premiere.

“The Traitors- Season One has captivated audiences across the country with its high-stakes gameplay, unpredictable twists, and edge-of-the-seat cliffhangers. The show has sparked a wave of fan reactions and theories across social media, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon,” reads the release.

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India, said the show pushes the boundaries of the reality genre.