Karan Johar heaps praise on SRK, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh following their Met Gala debut

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani, and Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday, heaping praise on them for their show-stealing look at the Met Gala fashion event in New York City.

Johar, who is also a fashion enthusiast, reviewed every outfit and style sported by the celebrities. However, he skipped mentioning actress Priyanka Chopra, who also attended the event with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh, who made his debut at the Met Gala in a custom Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble, Johar wrote, “ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk. Bhai, you RULE.”

Shah Rukh’s outfit comprised a floor-length, elongated coat made of Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons — a nod to this year’s Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who also debuted at the Met Gala this year, represented his Punjabi roots in a maharaja suit designed by Prabal Gurung with Punjabi words written on the cape. Johar, who couldn’t stop raving about Diljit's royal take at the international fashion event, said, “Fashion ROYALTY!!!! Always on point!!! A forever fashionista @diljitdosanjh wears the inimitable @prabalgurung.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director showered love and hugs on the mom-to-be Kiara Advani, who flaunted her baby bump while slaying a Gaurav Gupta couture. “Look at this beauty!!!!! So stunning KI!!!!! Mommy glow and fashion to bestow!! @anaitashroffadajania yet again owning it with GG!!! Love you @kiaraaliaadvani So gorg,” the filmmaker wrote.

The 33-year-old actress stunned in a black off-shoulder gown adorned with a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts — mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord.

Fashion designer-producer Manish Malhotra also walked the red carpet at the fashion event for the first time. He attended the event in a black blazer encrusted with crystals, emeralds and bejewelled brooches. A pristine white satin shirt, black trousers and a floor-gazing cape complemented his regal look.

Johar couldn’t stop gushing over the style Malhotra brought to the event on Monday (ET). He wrote, “The debut of all debuts. Manish Malhotra at the MET!! Drama, design and power.”

Entrepreneur Isha Ambani, whose outfit Johar found ‘stunning’, attended the event in a striking Anamika Khanna ensemble comprising a heavily embroidered blazer, a corset-fit bodice and black trousers. Stone-studded necklaces and a long braid rounded off the entrepreneur’s look.

Johar wrote, “STUNNING!!!! @mamamagish, Meeting and HOW! Dream team of Isha and @anaitashroffdajania.”

The Met Gala 2025 was held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5 (ET). It focused on menswear, particularly the influence of black men throughout history.