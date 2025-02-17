Karan Johar credits Shah Rukh Khan for Bollywood’s overseas success: ‘He is an emotion’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has credited actor Shah Rukh Khan as the driving force behind the international success of Bollywood films, adding that his own recognition abroad is largely due to the superstar.

“The love and respect I receive there (abroad)... It's all because of one person, and that is Shah Rukh Khan. This silsila started with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, then it reached Dil To Pagal Hai, then Kuch Kuch Hota Hai came, then Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, then Kal Ho Naa Ho and Devdas. These films are the pillars of overseas success," the 52-year-old filmmaker told Komal Nahta on her podcast Game Changers recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you go overseas — it's not just limited to the UK, USA, Australia — anywhere in Europe, France, Germany, Egypt, for them, the film means Shah Rukh Khan. He is not just a star; he is an emotion,” Karan added.

Karan and Shah Rukh’s collaboration has produced some of the most iconic Bollywood films in the last three decades, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and My Name Is Khan (2011). Shah Rukh also made a cameo appearance in Karan’s 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan also lauded SS Rajamouli’s conviction in filmmaking on the podcast. “If you look at the best filmmakers and try to understand their journey, their greatest or most successful films are a result of conviction. If there’s conviction, logic won’t matter," he said.

“Take Rajamouli sir’s movies, for instance. Where can you spot logic? You can only see conviction in his films. When that conviction comes to the forefront, even the audience will believe you,” he added.