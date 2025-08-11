Karan Johar shares ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ BTS to mark 19 years of the romance drama

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of his 2006 directorial Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna — starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukherji and Amitabh Bachchan — to mark 19 years of its release.

The photos and a video capture Karan’s candid moments on the film set with the cast. The romance drama was his third project as a director.

“Some love stories transcend time and still hold all the power they once did…KANK for me will always be that. My third film in and I was moved again by the absolute honour of having such terrific people on set with me to make a story that was bold…brave and full of only heart,” Johar wrote on Instagram.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna explored themes of marital infidelity and dysfunctional relationships. Set predominantly in New York City, the film revolves around the love story of Dev (Shah Rukh) and Maya (Rani), who develop feelings for each other despite being married to other people.

Released on August 11, 2006, the film was a commercial hit, emerging as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Reacting to Johar’s post, fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Memories for life .. New York.” Industry friend and Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives actress Shalini Passi called the film ‘Fabulous’ in the comments section.

On the work front, Johar’s upcoming production ventures include Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.