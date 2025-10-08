Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan reveal their daughter’s name

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan have named their daughter Sipaara, the couple said on Wednesday.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Sshura wrote, “Alhamdulillah.”

Arbaaz and Sshura welcomed their first child on October 5. According to media reports, Sshrua was admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on October 4.

Actress Jannat Zubair and Rasha Thadani congratulated Arbaaz and Sshura in the comments section of the post.

Sshura and Arbaaz, who tied the knot in 2023, had initially kept the news of their pregnancy under wraps despite rumours circulating on social media.

The 57-year-old actor-producer shares a son with his ex-wife Malaika Arora. Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998 and parted ways in 2016. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan since their official divorce in 2017.

Arbaaz and Sshura met each other on the sets of Raveena Tandon’s Patna Shukla. While Arbaaz served as the producer of the film, Sshura was the makeup artist for Raveena. After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony held at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence on December 24, 2023.

Several members of the Khan family, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan with his son Nirvan, Arpita Khan, and their mother Sushila Charak, attended Sshura’s baby shower.