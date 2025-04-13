MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kapil Sharma drops new poster of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.04.25, 05:11 PM
A poster of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'

A poster of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Instagram

Kapil Sharma’s character looks petrified as he stands beside his veiled bride in a new poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a sequel to the actor’s 2015 romantic comedy.

The 44-year-old actor unveiled the poster on Sunday, a day of celebration for the Punjabi community as it is the day before Baisakhi.

Also starring Manjot Singh, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami. Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas Mustan serve as producers of the film.

Sharma first announced the film on Eid, March 31. More details about the film’s cast and release date are yet to be announced.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

Directed by Abbas Mustan, the original 2015 film follows the story of a married man, with three wives and a girlfriend, struggling to navigate his love life. This leads to a series of chaotic misunderstandings and comedic mishaps as he desperately tries to keep his complicated relationships from falling apart.

Sharma was last seen in Nandita Das’s 2022 movie Zwigato. He concluded Season 2 of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show in December 2024. On the show, Sharma hosted several celebrity guests including Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Rohit Sharma and Ed Sheeran.

