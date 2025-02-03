Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori faces ire over her 'indecent' nude look at Grammys

Rapper Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori walked the red carpet at the 67th Grammys in a see-through outfit on Monday, courting controversy with her fashion choice that became a topic for memes on social media in no time.

Bianca’s outfit drew flak from netizens for alleged ‘indecency’. “When your wife says she doesn’t have a thing to wear,” wrote a social media user, sharing a picture of West and Censori from the awards ceremony.

Another social media user shared a post which read, “Bianca blink twice if he is holding you hostage.”

Others stated that Censori looked very uncomfortable in the outfit.

“It kinda cracks me up her name is Censori,” shared an X user.

Expressing anger, another X user wrote, “Normal people get arrested for this but when celebrities do it, it’s a fashion statement. That’s not fashion, it’s indecent exposure and in some states, it means registering as a sex offender.”

REUTERS/Daniel Cole

A social media user also expressed dissatisfaction with Bianca’s fur coat, stating, “Money obviously doesn’t buy class with those two but I truly hope wearing fur does not become next winter’s must have.”

Bianca Censori tied the knot with Kanye West in December 2022. Born in Melbourne, Censori is currently Head of Architecture at Yeezy, Kanye West's clothing and apparel company.

West, on the other hand, is known for songs like Gold Digger (2005), Stronger (2007), Runaway (2010), Praise God (2021) and Carnival (2024). West was nominated for best rap song at this year’s awards ceremony.

As per media reports, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were escorted out of the 2025 Grammys after Censori’s outfit received severe backlash online.