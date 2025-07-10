Akshay Kumar trolled after video of him reading dialogues from teleprompter goes viral

Actor Akshay Kumar has come under fire after a video of him purportedly reading dialogues from a teleprompter in Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Kannappa went viral.

The video, which has now been flagged for copyrights issues by the makers and hence disabled, showed Akshay delivering a powerful monologue as Lord Shiva. An internet user zoomed in on Akshay’s eyes to show the reflection of a teleprompter in the video.

“I'm huge fan of Akshay Kumar but this one makes me think he should take a break. Enough is enough. His eyes moving. This makes me sad & angry same time. He thinks audience is dumb. At least make an effort in dialogue delivery,” wrote an X user.

“Teleprompter Kumar, Akshay Kumar using teleprompter to read the dialogue. 40 din mein movie aise hi complete hoti hai This is how you complete movies in 40 days),” commented another netizen.

“I don't know why makers keep casting him instead of so many flops recently. There is zero cinematic value in his recent movies. Bro is just doing films to make money, nothing else,” remarked an X user.

Another social media user slammed Akshay for taking up more work than he can manage. “Akshay kumar saal main 5 picture kaise kar leta hai...saab Aise (How does Akshay do five movies in a year?)” he wrote.

However, some fans also came out in support of the 57-year-old actor. “Director, co-actors, whole team have no issues. Some random guy with no name has issues with superstar Akshay Kumar,” wrote a fan.

“And how’s that a problem??? The greatest actor ever- Marlon Brando didn’t use to learn his lines and wud need chits of papers taped at locations to read the lines from. People who hv no idea abt how acting works can only utter such garbage,” remarked another X user.

Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu Manchu, also stars Prabhas as Rudra, an avatar of Lord Shiva. Additionally, the mythological drama stars Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo in key roles.

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for Jolly LLB 3, which is expected to hit theatres later this year.