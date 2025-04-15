Kannada television actress Vaisshnavi Gowda gets engaged to IAF officer Anukool Mishra

Kannada television actress Vaisshnavi Gowda, known for playing the lead role in the popular Zee Kannada serial Seetha Rama, recently got engaged to Indian Air Force officer Anukool Mishra, show photos Vaisshnavi shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Her world was scripts and stages. His was skies and service but destiny wrote the perfect love story,” wrote Vaisshnavi alongside the photos.

While Vaisshnavi looked gorgeous in a sequined beige lehenga, Mishra donned a white bandhgala sherwani suit for the ceremony. The bride accessorised her outfit with kundan jewellery. She opted for dewy makeup and a red bindi to round off her look.

The photos capture Anukool kissing Vaisshnavi on the cheek, the two sharing an embrace, walking under an umbrella in the rain, and gazing into each other’s eyes.

According to media reports, Vaisshnavi’s engagement took place on April 14, 2025, in a private ceremony in Bengaluru.

Several celebrities from the Kannada television industry, including Pooja Lokesh, Jyothi Kiran and Reethu Singh, attended the ceremony.

Vaisshnavi made her television debut at the age of 16 with the serial Devi, which aired on Zee Kannada in 2011. She later starred in Agnisakshi, which aired on Colors Kannada in 2013. She was also among the top four finalists on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 in 2021.