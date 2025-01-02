MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Cancer-free Shivanna promises to return with ‘double’ energy

The Kannada superstar revealed that he was shooting the climax of his upcoming film 45 while simultaneously undergoing chemotherapy sessions

PTI Published 02.01.25, 11:32 AM
(left to right) Geetha Shivarajkumar and Shivarajkumar

(left to right) Geetha Shivarajkumar and Shivarajkumar X/DrShivaRajkumar

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, popularly known as Shivanna, who is being treated for cancer at Miami Cancer Institute in Florida, United States of America, said on Wednesday he’s been declared cancer-free by his doctors.

He shared a video of him and his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, on his X account, in which both of them assured his fans and well-wishers that all is fine. Shivanna said he will come back, most probably in March, with double the energy and will sing, dance, and fight in many more films.

Geetha said pathology reports post the surgery have come negative after which the doctors have officially declared Shivanna as cancer-free.

"I get a bit tense as I fear getting emotional when speaking to you all. I was quite emotional while leaving you all for the surgery. I am a human being, and I, too, feel scared. However, with the prayers of all my fans, colleagues, and loved ones, I gained the much-needed strength to face it all," Shivanna said in the video.

He also told his fans not to be afraid as he was already over the difficult phase. He added that he was shooting for the climax of his film ‘45' while he was undergoing chemotherapy sessions.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

