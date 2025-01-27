‘Tanu Weds Manu’ stars Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan set to reunite for new film

Tanu Weds Manu stars Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan are set to reunite for a yet-to-be-titled film, according to a post shared by the actress-politician on social media on Monday.

Sharing an image of a clapperboard from the sets of the film, Kangana wrote on her Instagram, “Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set.”

Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan have previously collaborated on Aanand L. Rai’s successful romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), both of which performed well at the box office.

The announcement came right after the release of Kangana’s new film Emergency, which entered its second week in theatres on Friday. Also starring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Vishakh Nair, the historical drama earned Rs 0.85 crore nett on Day 9 (Saturday) and Rs 1.15 crore nett on Day 10 (Sunday). The total earning of Emergency in the domestic box office stands at Rs 16.70 crore nett.

Starring Kangana as Indira Gandhi, Emergency delves into the controversial 21-month-long Emergency period of 1975. The movie also features Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Madhavan was recently seen in the satirical action-comedy film Hisaab Barabar. Streaming on ZEE5, the film narrates the story of a railway ticket checker who unearths a systematic fraud after discovering minor discrepancies in a bank account. Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles, the film is helmed by Ashwini Dhir.