Sunday, 18 May 2025

‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan faces off against Silambarasan TR in Mani Ratnam’s gangster drama

Set for a June 5 release, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Nasser, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.05.25, 11:43 AM
Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in ‘Thug Life’

Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in ‘Thug Life’ File Photo

The trailer of Thug Life is finally here — and it’s everything fans have been waiting for. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the Tamil-language gangster drama marks his long-awaited reunion with Kamal Haasan, nearly four decades after the cult classic Nayakan (1987).

Backed by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, Thug Life is set to release in theatres on June 5. Red Giant Movies will handle the distribution.

The three-minute trailer offers a sweeping, time-hopping narrative packed with emotional heft and high-stakes drama. Kamal Haasan plays a gangster who takes a young boy under his wing and raises him in the underworld. As the years pass, the boy grows into a formidable figure, played by Silambarasan TR, who becomes both protégé and near-son to Haasan’s character.

But cracks begin to appear in their bond as ambition, power and betrayal rear their heads. The trailer hints at a slow-burning conflict between the two, setting the stage for an explosive showdown.

Mani Ratnam regular collaborator A.R. Rahman has composed the music for Thug Life, with Ravi K Chandran behind the camera and Sreekar Prasad handling editing. The film’s first single Jinguchaa — penned by Kamal Haasan — has already generated significant buzz.

The cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Nasser, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George. The action choreography is by the acclaimed Anbariv duo.

Thug Life Kamal Haasan Trailer
