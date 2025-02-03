Prabhas set to play Lord Shiva worshipper Rudra in ‘Kannappa’; first look out

Actor Prabhas is set to play the role of Rudra, a worshipper of Lord Shiva, in the upcoming Mukesh Kumar Singh-directed Telugu mythological fantasy film Kannappa, the actor said on Monday, unveiling his first-look poster for the film.

“The Divine Guardian ‘𝐑𝐮𝐝𝐫𝐚’. Unveiling my look as ‘Rudra’. The embodiment of strength and wisdom as the unwavering protector in #Kannappa. A timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love. Join us on this epic adventure, coming to theaters on April 25, 2025,” the actor wrote alongside the poster in which he is seen as a hermit holding a crescent moon-shaped staff with his forehead smeared with sacred white tilak, exuding divinity.

Starring Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav and Devaraj in key roles, the film will also feature cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal.

Earlier, the makers of the film dropped the first-look posters of Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshay Kumar.

Slated for an April 25 release, Kannappa follows the story of an atheist hunter, Kannappa (Vishnu Manchu), who becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva and plucks out his eyes in an act of devotion.

Prabhas recently starred in the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, is currently available to stream on Netflix.