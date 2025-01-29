Sonu Nigam expresses disappointment over Padma Awards snub for Kishore Kumar, Shreya Ghoshal

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam recently expressed disappointment over singers Kishore Kumar, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik and Sunidhi Chauhan missing out on the prestigious Padma Awards.

Sharing a video on his official Instagram handle on Monday, the 51-year-old singer said, “There are singers who have inspired musicians across the world. One of them was honoured with the Padma Shri, and that is Mohammed Rafi Sahab. The other, Kishore Kumar Ji, didn’t even get a Padma Shri. Awards are also given posthumously, right?”

He further pointed out that singers from the current generation, such as Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal, who have relentlessly showcased their talent over the years, continue to be overlooked by the award committee. He said, “Among the current generation, Alka Yagnik Ji has had such a long and extraordinary career, but she hasn't received anything yet. Shreya Ghoshal has been showcasing her brilliance for years and she deserves recognition. Sunidhi Chauhan has inspired an entire generation with her unique voice, but she too hasn't received any awards.”

The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer’s statement comes shortly after the announcement of this year’s Padma awardees on Republic Day. The list of awardees this year includes Arijit Singh and late veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who were conferred with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan (posthumous), respectively. Late folk singer Sharda Sinha, on the other hand, was honoured with Padma Vibhushan (posthumous).

Sonu Nigam was awarded with the Padma Shri by former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2022.

Sonu Nigam was awarded an honorary fellowship by The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU), UK, in June 2024. The 51-year-old singer celebrated 30 years of his chart-topping hits, including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shukran Allah and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2024.