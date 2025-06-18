K-pop star Suga set for social work discharge on June 21, BTS agency issues statement

K-pop star Suga is set to complete his public service duties and return to civilian life on June 21. Bighit Music, the record label and band’s agency, has released an official statement confirming that no special event or ceremony will be held to mark the rapper-singer’s return.

The 32-year-old rapper, who began his duties on September 22, 2023, has served 21 months, exceeding the typical 18-month active duty period. He did not serve in the military because of a shoulder injury.

Suga is the last BTS member to be discharged from military and public service duties. His bandmates — RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have already returned to civilian life.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to bring you the news of Suga’s upcoming Social Work discharge. Suga is close to completing his service as a Social Work Personnel and will soon be discharged. No special events are planned on the day of Suga’s discharge,” reads the statement shared by BigHit Music on Weverse on Wednesday.

“Overcrowding can pose safety risks, and we sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement from your hearts,” the statement further read.

“We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for Suga. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS,” the agency added.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their celebrity lives last year after discharge from military service.

Recently, all the members of BTS attended J-Hope’s concert at Goyang Stadium. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.