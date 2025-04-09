K-pop star Jennie faces flak for going ‘topless’ in photos, fans come out in her support

K-pop band Blackpink member Jennie has landed in the crosshairs of some social media users following the release of her topless photos for a New York-based magazine.

Released on Tuesday, the latest edition of Homme Girls, a digital magazine, presents Jennie in a bold and sensual look. In one of the photos, the singer went topless, which immediately sparked debates on social media.

Though some fans extended their support to Jennie, a section of Blinks (Blackpink fans) expressed disappointment with the singer’s new bold stance. Several netizens were afraid the pictures would have a negative impact on Jennie’s young fans.

One social media user wrote, “Even if Jennie somehow makes it big in the U.S. by dressing like that, it’s only going to harm the image of Asian women.”

Another comment read, “Forget the revealing aspect—doesn’t the photoshoot just look bad overall? Like, is this really the best they could do? Is it the photographer’s fault? It’s just not good.”

However, some fans heaped praise on Jennie.

One social media user wrote, “This seems like a natural progression in her fashion journey.”

“I love how Jennie doesn't care about what the haters say. She does what she wants and likes. A TRUE inspiration for women,” reads another comment.

Recently, Jennie drew flak on social media after netizens alleged that the singer may have lifted tunes and beats for her song Like Jenny from the theme song for Alia Bhatt’s character Rani in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

On the work front, Jennie dropped her debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7.

Since Blackpink’s 2016 debut, Jennie was the first member to pursue solo projects, releasing her hit single SOLO and later following it up with You & Me in 2023 during the band’s BORN PINK world tour.

All the members of Blackpink — Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo — last appeared together in the music video of their 2022 single Shut Down, which went on to top the Billboard Global 200.