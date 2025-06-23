K-pop girl band Blackpink to return with a new song after three-year break

K-pop band Blackpink is set to return with a new song at the upcoming Deadline World Tour concert at Goyang on July 5 (KST), an event that will mark the all-girl group’s reunion after a three-year break.

On Monday, Blackpink’s agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed the release of the new song.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were many discussions about how to release this new song. We decided to debut it first at the Goyang concert, which holds significance as the starting point of the Deadline tour, where we will reunite with our fans,” read a statement from the agency.

Beginning with the Goyang concert in July, Blackpink will kick off their world tour, Deadline, which will span 16 cities and consist of 31 shows. Tour stops will include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

All the members of Blackpink — Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo — last appeared together in the music video of their 2022 single Shut Down, which went on to top the Billboard Global 200.

Blackpink’s last concert as part of the Born Pink world tour was held in Seoul, South Korea, on September 17, 2023. The concert took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome. It was the culmination of a tour that included 66 shows across 22 countries.

Blackpink’s Rosé achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first female solo artist in Seoul Music Awards history to earn a Bonsang. She added to her accolades by winning the World Best Artist Award for her recent solo album Rosie.

On the work front, Lisa recently dropped her new single When I’m With You, which also features Tyla.

Jennie, on the other hand, dropped the first music video from Ruby on March 7 under her record label Oddateiler.

Meanwhile, Rose released her singles APT. (featuring Bruno Mars), Number One Girl and Toxic Till The End as solo projects. She also dropped her second album Rosie under the record labels Atlantic Record and The Black Label.

Jisoo, who was recently seen in Prime Video’s horror-comedy series Newtopia, released her first music video, Amortage, on February 14 under her record label Blissoo. She features in the upcoming Netflix romantic drama Boyfriend On Demand alongside Seo In-guk.