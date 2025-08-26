K-pop boy band Stray Kids’ new song inspired by Bollywood, says member Bang Chan

K-pop boy band Stray Kids’ newly released track Ceremony is inspired by Bollywood music, member Bang Chan said in the latest episode of Nopogy.

In the new episode of the Korean variety show, which is hosted by Monsta X’s Shownu and NCT 127’s Jungwoo, Stray Kids members Bang Chan and Hyunjin appeared as guest stars to promote their latest album Karma and its lead track Ceremony, dropped on August 22.

While discussing the song’s genre and type, the Stray Kids members revealed that they have taken inspiration from Bollywood this time.

The hosts were taken aback by the unfamiliarity of the music, to which Bang Chan, as one of the producers of the song, said, “Yeah, I took inspiration from Indian music and tried it out. Since it had a new kind of colour, I really wanted to try.”

When asked if the decision was unanimous or influenced by external factors, Bang Chan explained that, consistent with their past working style, the group collectively decided to give it a try.

He said, “If there’s a certain vibe we have in mind, we get a track that matches it, or we listen through prepared tracks until one feels like – This is it.”

“When we heard this one (demo track), we were like, ‘Wait, this is Bollywood?’ ‘Have we ever done Bollywood before?’ ‘It’s good though, let’s give it a try.’ And that’s how it came to be,” Bang Chan further added.

Karma is the fourth studio album of Stray Kids, consisting of 11 tracks in total, including Bleep, Creed, Mess and In My Head. Their last album, Hop, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying with BTS, Linkin Park and Dave Matthews for the most number of albums debuting at No. 1 on the platform.

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band that self-produces their own music. Formed after JYP Entertainment’s 2017 gaming show of the same name, the eight-member group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.