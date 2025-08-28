BTS Movies Week: K-pop band to release 4k remastered concert films for fans worldwide

Four 4k remastered concert films featuring K-pop boy band BTS will be screened across theatres around the world as part of a weeklong film festival in September and October, the boy band announced on Wednesday.

As per the band’s official social media handle, the films will be screened from September 24 to October 5 in 2,000 theatres across 65 countries. A trailer for the upcoming event was also dropped by the band.

The four films which are part of the lineup include BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final, BTS 2019 World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself London, and BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.

“After all this time, we relive our most beautiful and brightest moments. The roar of the crowd. The heart of the night. The heart-pounding thrill. The unforgettable moments we shared now come to life on the big screen, remastered in 4K,” the official handle of the band wrote alongside the trailer video.

Tickets for BTS Movie Weeks are available on btsmovieweeks.com.

All the members of BTS — RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently in Los Angeles preparing for their comeback album, slated for a spring 2026 release.

The band’s last collective studio album was Proof, which dropped in 2022. They recently released their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, which marked their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years.