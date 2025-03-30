K-pop band Seventeen’s world tour film to hit Indian theatres in April

South Korean boy band Seventeen’s world tour film is set to release in Indian theatres on April 4, multiplex chain PVR INOX announced on social media on Saturday.

Titled as Seventeen Right Here World Tour, the film will showcase the band’s performances from their recent Goyang concerts in South Korea, held on October 12 and 13 last year.

The band began their Right Here world tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi, before travelling to 14 cities across Asia and North America, performing 30 concerts in total. The tour concluded in Bangkok, Thailand, in February.

The 13-member group, consisting of S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, has become one of the most popular acts in the K-pop industry, which is largely dominated by BTS and Blackpink.

Seventeen made history as the first K-pop act to win the PUSH Performance of the Year award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. They also claimed Best New Act and Best PUSH Artist at the MTV European Music Awards, paving the way for even greater success.

Additionally, they became the first K-pop group to perform at the Glastonbury Festival and are recognized as UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth.

The band dropped its latest studio album Spill The Feels on October 14. The album comprises six tracks including Eyes on You and Love, Money, Fame (featuring DJ Khaled).